Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings on Friday, Oct. 15.

Three people were injured in the shootings, and suspects are still wanted in connection to two of the incidents.

21st and Capitol

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured around 7:30 a.m. Police said he showed up at an area hospital for treatment.

76th and Hampton

Around 10:20 p.m., police said a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and injured. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

All persons involved were taken into custody regarding the incident but the investigation is ongoing.

Teutonia and Florist

A 42-year-old man was shot and injured in the area of Teutonia and Florist around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police said a suspect fired shots into a residence, striking the victim.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in the shootings near 76th and Hampton and Teutonia and Florist. Information is wanted in all three shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

