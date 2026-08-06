Milwaukee police: Lost child reunited with family
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say the family of the lost child has been located. The original reporting is below.
Description and information
What we know:
Milwaukee police need your help in identifying a lost child and finding her parents or guardians.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the child identifies herself as "Amina Wells."
She was found at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 at Carver Park (911 W. Brown St).
She appears to be about 3 years old, 3' tall and 40 pounds. She is currently safe and in good health.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding whom the lost child is and/or who the parents (or guardians) are, please contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and pictures.