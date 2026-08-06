Milwaukee police: Lost child reunited with family

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for the parents or guardians of a lost child. She was found at about 6 p.m. on Thursday at Carver Park. She appears to be about 3 years old and identifies herself as "Amina Wells."



UPDATE: Milwaukee police say the family of the lost child has been located. The original reporting is below.

Description and information

What we know:

Milwaukee police need your help in identifying a lost child and finding her parents or guardians.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the child identifies herself as "Amina Wells."

She was found at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 at Carver Park (911 W. Brown St).

She appears to be about 3 years old, 3' tall and 40 pounds. She is currently safe and in good health.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding whom the lost child is and/or who the parents (or guardians) are, please contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.