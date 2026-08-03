Milwaukee police find lost child, seek parents or guardians

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The Brief Milwaukee police need your help in identifying a lost child and finding his parents/guardians. The child, who appears to be about two years old, was found near 38th and Cherry late Monday morning. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.



Milwaukee police have found a lost child and need help identifying the child and finding his parents or guardians.

Child found

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the child was found at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 near 38th and Cherry.

The child appears to be about 2 years old, 3'00" tall, and 30–35 pounds.

The child is currently safe and in good health.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding whom the lost child is and/or who his parents (or guardians) are, please contact Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.