Milwaukee police find no evidence after digging at home linked to killer

The Brief Milwaukee police found no evidence after a two-day search at a north side home. Investigators dug up the yard and garage at a property tied to Michael Lock, a convicted killer. Crews used heavy equipment, radar and sifting tools to dig through the property.



Milwaukee police and state investigators have wrapped up a two-day search at a property tied to convicted killer Michael Lock, saying no evidence was found.

What we know:

Crews with the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation spent much of the day on Tuesday at the home near 15th and Congress.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators were seen digging up the backyard and garage floor, using heavy equipment. By late afternoon, large sections of the yard had been torn up, with tarps covering much of the area earlier in the day.

On the back side of the garage, there is a large hole filled with debris and other items.

Department of Public Works crews were also seen hauling away dirt and other debris from the yard throughout the morning.

Authorities also appeared to use screening materials to sift through soil and a ground-penetrating radar unit as part of the search.

What they're saying:

After the extensive search, the Milwaukee Police Department provided the following statement on Tuesday:

"We have completed the execution of our warrant and nothing of evidentiary value was located. There is nothing further to provide as our investigation remains ongoing."

Dig deeper:

In order to obtain a search warrant, law enforcement must present a case to a judge showing there is probable cause that searching a person, place or thing will uncover evidence of a crime.

The property was once owned by Lock, who was convicted in connection to multiple homicides and is serving two life sentences.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A district attorney’s office investigator who worked on Lock’s earlier case from 2007 was also present during Tuesday’s search.

The backstory:

In 2005, the bodies of two men were found wrapped in tarps beneath concrete at another property owned by Lock near 49th and Fiebrantz. Lock was charged in 2007 with two counts of homicide and multiple prostitution-related offenses.

Michael Lock

Prosecutors said he intended to rob the victims during drug deals.

He was convicted in 2008 and is now serving two consecutive life sentences.

Related article