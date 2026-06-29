Milwaukee police seek critically missing woman, last seen Sunday night

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing person, 34-year-old Rachel Smith. She was last seen in her silver Honda CR-V near 29th and Juneau late Sunday night. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Rachel Smith.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Rachel Smith is a 34-year-old woman, white, with a height of 5' 6" and a weight of 111 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Rachel was last seen in the area of 29th and Juneau just before midnight on Sunday, June 28 in her silver 2006 Honda CR-V with Colorado plates of DNTN62. A description of her clothing is not available.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 3 at 414-935-7231.