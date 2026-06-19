Milwaukee crash: Police squad, car damaged near Richards and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are at the scene of a crash that happened in the city's Harambee neighborhood on Friday night, June 19.
Richards and Burleigh
What we know:
It happened at around 7:45 p.m. FOX6 News was at the scene near Richards and Burleigh, where a white Acura sustained significant damage to its driver's side and had left the roadway and a police squad had front-end damage.
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Multiple witnesses at the scene told FOX6 News that the squad hit the Acura.
Crash scene near Richards and Burleigh, Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Fire Department said it extricated, treated and transported one person to Children's Wisconsin from the crash scene.
What we don't know:
FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information, including to confirm if the squad was involved in the crash, but did not immediately hear back.
60th and Oklahoma
Dig deeper:
Milwaukee police are investigating a different crash involving a squad and an SUV that happened near 60th and Oklahoma, on the city's south side, at around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said the SUV's driver failed to yield to the squad, which had its emergency equipment activated at the time. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the SUV driver was not hurt.
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The Source: FOX6 News went to the crash scene. Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department.