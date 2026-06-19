Milwaukee collision between SUV, police squad at 60th and Oklahoma
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision between am SUV and a police squad at 60th and Oklahoma on Friday afternoon, June 19.
Collision at 60th and Oklahoma
What we know:
Officials said the wreck happened just before 2:30 p.m. They said an SUV driven by a 55-year-old was traveling south on 60th Street and failed to yield to the police squad. At the time of the wreck, the squad had its emergency equipment activated.
Collision involving SUV, police squad at 60th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee
The driver of the police squad is a 39-year-old officer with 12 years of service. The officer was conveyed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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The 55-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.