Milwaukee collision between SUV, police squad at 60th and Oklahoma

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The Brief An SUV collided with a Milwaukee police squad car (with active emergency equipment) at 60th and Oklahoma on Friday, June 19. A 55-year-old SUV driver heading south on 60th Street failed to yield to the police vehicle. A 39-year-old officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.



Milwaukee police are investigating a collision between am SUV and a police squad at 60th and Oklahoma on Friday afternoon, June 19.

Collision at 60th and Oklahoma

What we know:

Officials said the wreck happened just before 2:30 p.m. They said an SUV driven by a 55-year-old was traveling south on 60th Street and failed to yield to the police squad. At the time of the wreck, the squad had its emergency equipment activated.

Collision involving SUV, police squad at 60th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee

The driver of the police squad is a 39-year-old officer with 12 years of service. The officer was conveyed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The 55-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt.