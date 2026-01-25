Milwaukee police chief faces criticism over training trip to Israel

The Brief Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman faced public criticism for attending a counterterrorism training program in Israel. Residents and a Fire and Police Commission member condemned the trip during a public meeting. A retired FBI official defended the training as nonpolitical and focused on public safety.



Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is facing criticism after it was revealed he recently attended a counterterrorism training program in Israel, prompting public backlash during a Fire and Police Commission meeting.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Norman was out of the office from Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 while participating in a homeland security program in Israel. The trip drew sharp criticism during Thursday’s Fire and Police Commission meeting, where speakers questioned the timing and implications of the training.

For more than two hours, residents spoke before the commission, calling out Norman for attending the program amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

"For this police chief in this political climate when there’s a genocide happening right now, to go learn tactics to further oppress our communities, is shameful," said Angela Lang, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities.

One Fire and Police Commission member also apologized publicly to residents.

"I called this trip unconscionable and I believe that with my chest," said Krissie Fung. "I think that for many Milwaukeeans this is not something they will ever forgive."

What they're saying:

Norman sat quietly in the front row during the meeting. He later released a statement defending the trip:

"At last night’s Fire and Police Commission meeting, members of the community and various organizations shared their concerns regarding my recent training trip to Israel. I want to sincerely thank everyone who took the time to express their thoughts and experiences.

Community feedback is invaluable, and I do not take it lightly. I am honored to serve a diverse community—one that includes a wide range of perspectives.

In 2025, I was invited to participate in the Homeland Security Program in Israel, sponsored by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) and the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA). This program, established after 9/11, facilitates the exchange of best practices between U.S. law enforcement and leading counterterrorism experts. Given today’s global security challenges, I viewed this as an important opportunity to learn strategies for preventing and responding to terrorism—knowledge that ultimately enhances the safety of the entire community I serve.

As a leader, I believe in lifelong learning. Every experience, including the feedback I received last night, is part of that journey. I want to assure you that your comments were heard and taken seriously."

Dig deeper:

The training program was led by retired FBI Assistant Director Steven Pomerantz, who said the program began in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and is not political in nature.

"There was no political tones to it, no connection to the military," Pomerantz said. "It’s all about law enforcement."

Pomerantz said Israeli national police have extensive experience dealing with terrorism and have shared lessons learned with U.S. law enforcement for years.

"The Israel national police had more experience than any other police agency in the world dealing with terrorism and a lot of lessons they had learned over the years that they were willing to share with American law enforcement," he said.

The program is limited to local law enforcement leaders, including sheriffs, police chiefs and commissioners. Pomerantz said participants learn how agencies in Israel share and analyze information to prevent terrorist attacks.

"What he learned in Israel and what he’s implemented since he’s been back, makes the people of Milwaukee safer," Pomerantz said.

Another question raised during the meeting was who paid for the trip. MPD said the training is run by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.