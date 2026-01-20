Milwaukee police chase tops 100 mph, ends with crash; teen accused

article

The Brief Xavier Torres Sevilla allegedly led police on a 4-mile pursuit reaching 104 mph through Milwaukee in a stolen vehicle on Jan. 14.

The chase ended when the teen struck a Marquette University transport van at 17th and Wisconsin.

Facing multiple felonies, including recklessly endangering safety, Torres Sevilla is held on a $35,000 bond.

A Milwaukee teen is accused of leading police on a miles-long police chase that ended with a crash into a Marquette University van on Jan. 14. The accused is 17-year-old Xavier Torres Sevilla – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent

Milwaukee police chase

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were patrolling in the area of S. Layton Boulevard and W. National Avenue early on Wednesday, Jan. 14 when they spotted a gray car traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle failed to stop for a red traffic signal, disregarded four stop signs, and nearly struck an occupied vehicle, the complaint says. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

After the officers activated their lights and siren near 32nd and National, the driver of the car, later identified as defendant Xavier Torres-Sevilla, "accelerated away from officers in an attempt to flee and a traffic pursuit began. The pursuit lasted 4.12 miles and reached top speeds of 104 mph," the complaint says. The court filing goes on to say during the police chase, the gray car "disregarded 8 red traffic lights, drove over the median into opposite lanes of traffic and nearly struck other vehicles on the road."

Police chase ends with crash at 17th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

The police chase came to an end when the car collided with a Marquette University student transport van at 17th and Wisconsin Avenue. The driver of the van and a passenger inside the van suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

Police chase ends with crash at 17th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Immediately after the crash, the defendant was seen "crawling out of the driver's side window and attempting to flee on foot. The defendant ignored officers' commands to stop," the complaint says. The defendant eventually surrendered to police.

Search of defendant's vehicle

Dig deeper:

During a search of the defendant's vehicle, the complaint says investigators located a device used to reprogram the key for the gray car. Officers later got in touch with the registered owner of the vehicle, who stated "he initially was not aware his vehicle was stolen since he was in possession of both sets of keys to the car," the complaint says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Torres Sevilla made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Jan. 18. Cash bond was set at $35,000.

Torres Sevilla is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 27.