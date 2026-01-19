Milwaukee police chase, shots fired at officers; Kentreal Evans sentenced

article

The Brief Kentreal Evans was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a high-speed chase and shooting at officers in March 2023. Evans fled police at speeds of 100 mph in a stolen SUV belonging to an off-duty officer, using the officer's own service weapon to fire at pursuing units. Evans pleaded guilty to seven counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Kentreal Evans on Thursday, Jan. 15, to 15 years in prison plus an additional eight years of extended supervision in connection with a March 2023 police chase and shots fired at officers incident.

Evans pleaded guilty to all seven counts against him in September. Those counts included first-degree recklessly endangering safety, drive or operating without consent, and vehicle operator flee or elude officer.

Case details

What we know:

Prosecutors say Evans admitted to shooting at the officers while fleeing in an SUV stolen near 117th and Bobolink in March 2023. Prosecutors say the SUV belonged to an off-duty police officer, and his badge and service weapon were inside. Police say that's likely the gun Evans used to shoot at officers.

"This involves a car that belonged to an off-duty police officer when it was stolen by the defendant out of the officer's driveway, together with the officer's badge and personal weapon in the car," said Arthur Thexton, assistant district attorney.

A criminal complaint states officers spotted the stolen SUV later that day and tried to pull it over near 50th and Clark – more than six miles from where it was stolen – but the driver, later identified as Evans, took off.

Per the complaint, Evans fled officers at speeds reaching 100 mph and pointed a gun out the window toward officers. The chase slowed down on Lisbon Avenue, where Evans aimed the gun again and fired one shot at officers. The squad was not hit, and the chase continued with the stolen SUV weaving in and out of traffic, nearly striking several vehicles.

"Going through stoplights and stop signs at 100 miles an hour in rush hour on a Monday," said Thexton.

Milwaukee police officers fired upon near 75th and Congress

The SUV pulled into an alley near 75th and Congress, nearly three miles from where the chase began. There, the complaint states Evans again pointed the gun and fired one shot at officers. Officers returned fire, a total of 10 shots, and the SUV continued to flee. Those officers then broke off the chase to see if anyone in the area had been injured. Milwaukee police placed the two officers on administrative duty right after the shooting.

Other officers resumed the chase near 81st and Hampton, and it eventually ended near 34th and Capitol when the SUV hit a snowbank. Evans then got out and surrendered. The pursuit stretched more than five miles, police said.

Police recovered two bullet casings from the scenes where Evans allegedly fired the two shots at officers. Those casings, the complaint states, were likely from the off-duty officer's gun that had been left inside the SUV.

SUV crashes after police chase near 35th and Capitol

The complaint states Evans admitted he was the driver, that he knew it was stolen, and that he fired twice at officers.