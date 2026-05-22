Milwaukee police pursuit policy; city leaders push for more changes

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission presented data showing last year's impact of police pursuits on the community. According to the 2025 report on police pursuits, MPD chases are up, and they're occurring at much higher rates of speed. Six pursuit-related crashes killed nine people in Milwaukee in 2025, according to MPD data.



There's renewed pushback against the Milwaukee Police Department's pursuit policy. It comes after new data revealed chases are up in the city, and they're resulting in more crashes.

2025 Vehicle Pursuit Report

By the numbers:

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission on Thursday night, May 21, presented data showing last year's impact of police pursuits on the community.

According to the 2025 report, MPD chases are up, and they're occurring at much higher rates of speed, leading to more crashes across the city.

In 2025, MPD engaged in 970 vehicle pursuits, a 1.3% increase compared to the 957 pursuits engaged in during 2024.

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Data shows out of 970 pursuits in 2025, nearly one-third of them ended in crashes. Six pursuit-related crashes resulted in the deaths of nine people in 2025, according to department data.

The majority of the vehicle pursuits in 2025 were initiated in response to reckless driving, according to the report.

This report comes as some Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission members are pushing for MPD to change its policy yet again for "reckless driving that is observed after an attempted traffic stop."

The percentage of pursuits reaching speeds greater than 75 mph has increased steadily since 2008, from 15% up to 70% in 2025.

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What they're saying:

"Significantly, there were nine fatalities in 2025, including six to third-parties, compared to only one in 2024. So there were a significant number of vehicle pursuit-related fatalities," said Leon Todd, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC).

Despite MPD rejecting the proposed changes – FPC members sent the recommendations over to the Milwaukee Common Council.

The Milwaukee Police Association has said that police should not stop vehicle pursuits and people should obey the law.