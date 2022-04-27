Milwaukee police chase, crash; probation for woman charged

article

A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to two years of probation Monday for an August 2020 police chase and crash.

Na'Stalgia Packer-Wells, 27, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were in an unmarked squad car near 27th and Vliet when they "heard squealing tires." The car was speeding and fishtailing, trying to stop before it "hit the squad." Packer-Wells was the driver.

The car turned onto 27th Street, running a red light, before officers pulled it over near 28th and McKinley. The complaint states Packer-Wells "asked (the officer) why he was following her and harassing her." When the officer went back to the squad car to begin writing a citation, Packer-Wells sped off and a chase ensued.

The pursuit stretched more than six miles on city street and the interstate at speeds greater than 90 mph. It ended when Packer-Wells ran another red light and hit another vehicle. Both vehicles, the complaint states, spun "violently out of control" and knocked down street signs and lights.

A woman and her two-month-old baby were in the other vehicle that was hit, the complaint states. The woman suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions as a result of the crash.

Packer-Wells was initially sentenced to two years in prison, but the judge stayed that sentence in favor of probation.

