Milwaukee police chase, man arrested, suspected illegal narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday night, March 2 following a police chase in Milwaukee.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, the pursuit began around 10:30 p.m in the area of 63rd and Capitol after officers stopped a vehicle for reckless driving.
The driver initially stopped; however, fled as officers approached.
The pursuit ended when the driver stopped near Kinnickinnic Avenue and Ohio Avenue. The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested without further incident.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.