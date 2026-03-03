Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase, man arrested, suspected illegal narcotics recovered

Published  March 3, 2026 12:51pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit on Monday, March 2.
    • The pursuit began near 63rd and Capitol after officers stopped a vehicle for reckless driving.
    • The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested.

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday night, March 2 following a police chase in Milwaukee. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the pursuit began around 10:30 p.m in the area of 63rd and Capitol after officers stopped a vehicle for reckless driving. 

The driver initially stopped; however, fled as officers approached. 

The pursuit ended when the driver stopped near Kinnickinnic Avenue and Ohio Avenue. The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested without further incident. 

Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered. 

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

