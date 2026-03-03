Milwaukee police chase, man arrested, suspected illegal narcotics recovered

article

The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit on Monday, March 2. The pursuit began near 63rd and Capitol after officers stopped a vehicle for reckless driving. The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested.



A 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday night, March 2 following a police chase in Milwaukee.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the pursuit began around 10:30 p.m in the area of 63rd and Capitol after officers stopped a vehicle for reckless driving.

The driver initially stopped; however, fled as officers approached.

The pursuit ended when the driver stopped near Kinnickinnic Avenue and Ohio Avenue. The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested without further incident.

Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.