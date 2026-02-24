article

The Brief A Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash that killed Clarence Bibbins in 2024. The driver has now been convicted and sentenced to decades in prison. Court filings said his driver's license was revoked at the time of the crash because he had been convicted months earlier for a different police chase.



A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for the 2024 police chase and crash that killed a grandfather and seriously injured another person.

In court:

Court records show 20-year-old Antonio Willis pleaded guilty to two felonies, and six others were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors last November.

Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski sentenced Willis on Friday to 20 years in prison and 12 years of extended supervision.

Police chase ends with fatal crash at 20th and Galena

Chase and crash | Nov. 12, 2024

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were looking for a stolen Jeep and spotted it near 17th and Galena. When an officer made a U-turn to follow the SUV, the driver sped away and the officer activated his lights and siren.

The chase ended just a few blocks away when the Jeep ran a stop sign and hit an SUV at 20th and Galena. A criminal complaint said investigators estimated the Jeep was going 60 mph at the time of the crash.

Clarence Bibbins, a 60-year-old father and grandfather of 10, was the driver of the SUV that Willis crashed into. He died at the scene. A passenger in Bibbin's vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, including a collapsed lung.

The driver of the stolen Jeep, since identified as Willis, got out and ran but was taken into custody near the crash scene. Police also arrested a 14-year-old passenger who was in the Jeep. Both Willis and the 14-year-old had minor injuries.

Clarence Bibbins

Court filings said Willis at first claimed he was in a parked car, but later claimed he was a passenger in the Jeep who got out of the vehicle through the driver's door.

The complaint said a review of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records revealed Willis' license was revoked at the time of the crash because he had been convicted months earlier for a 2023 police chase.