Milwaukee police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, 2 teens arrested

A police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Feb. 19, and two teenagers were arrested.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:14 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 37th and Hampton. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle chase started.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at 60th and Silver Spring. The suspect vehicle also crashed into another vehicle that was stopped.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 15-year-old male, ran away from the vehicle but was arrested. The passenger of the suspect vehicle, a 14-year-old female, was arrested after she ran away as well. The vehicle they were in was determined to be stolen.

The driver of the vehicle that was stopped complained of pain, but no one was transported for any medical issues.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.