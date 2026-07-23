Milwaukee police chase; driver lost control, crashed near 91st and Mill

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The Brief A police chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash near 91st and Mill on Wednesday night. Following the collision, the driver fled the scene on foot. The unoccupied vehicle was towed.



A police pursuit in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, July 22, ended in a crash near 91st and Mill. The driver ran from the scene.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 8 p.m. near 44th and Hope. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated away.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the fleeing driver lost control, crashed and became disabled near 91st and Mill. The driver fled the scene on foot.

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The unoccupied vehicle was towed from the scene.