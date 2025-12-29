Milwaukee police chase ends in crash near Bay and Russell, 4 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A police chase in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 28, ended in a crash with four people getting arrested.
Chase and crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 7 a.m., MPD officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly on South Kinnickinnic Avenue and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop and a chase started. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into the porch of a house near Bay and Russell.
The vehicle was determined to have been stolen.
An 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old male, a 20-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman were all arrested, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
No one was injured.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.