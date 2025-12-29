Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase ends in crash near Bay and Russell, 4 arrested

Published  December 29, 2025 11:44am CST
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Four people were arrested following a police chase in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 28.
    • MPD officers tried to pull the vehicle over when they saw it driving recklessly, but the vehicle did not stop.
    • The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a porch near Bay and Russell.

MILWAUKEE - A police chase in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 28, ended in a crash with four people getting arrested.

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 7 a.m., MPD officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly on South Kinnickinnic Avenue and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and a chase started. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into the porch of a house near Bay and Russell.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen.

An 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old male, a 20-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman were all arrested, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

No one was injured.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

