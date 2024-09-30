Milwaukee police chase, crash; 1 arrested, firearm, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 27 following a police pursuit and crash. A firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered from the vehicle.
According to police, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 6:25 p.m. in the area of 16th and Center. The driver initially stopped, however, fled from the traffic stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle on 1-43 near the lakefront exit.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.
Three occupants of the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.