Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver hit pole near 13th and Wells

The Brief One person was arrested following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee on Monday night. The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver hit a pole near 13th and Wells. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday, Oct. 7 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee. The fleeing vehicle was stolen.

According to police, the pursuit began in the area of 6th and Mineral around 11:20 p.m. after officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and fled.

Officers initiated a pursuit that ended when the vehicle lost control and collided with a pole near 13th Street and Wells Street.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.