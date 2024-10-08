Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver hit pole near 13th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday, Oct. 7 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee. The fleeing vehicle was stolen.
According to police, the pursuit began in the area of 6th and Mineral around 11:20 p.m. after officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and fled.
Officers initiated a pursuit that ended when the vehicle lost control and collided with a pole near 13th Street and Wells Street.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.