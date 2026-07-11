Milwaukee police chase, crash; 3 juveniles arrested

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The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office intiated a pursuit after suspects in a stolen vehicle failed to pull over. The crash happened near 11th and Rogers. A 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were arrested.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested three juveniles after a short chase ended in a crash near 11th and Rogers streets on Friday.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a stolen vehicle alert at Kosciuszko Park for a vehicle that was reported stolen in late June.

Deputies located the vehicle near 11th and Arthur and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled.

The chase lasted less than a mile before it was terminated because the stolen vehicle went the wrong way down a one-way street near 11th and Grant.

Other squads found the stolen vehicle shortly after near 11th and Rogers, where it had crashed into a fence. All three passengers ran from the scene.

A 13-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were found cutting through nearby homes and were taken into custody. The third suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested a few blocks away from the scene at a home on Rogers Street.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.