Milwaukee police chase, hit-and-run crash; man accused

A Milwaukee man is accused in a March 7 police chase and crash that left a woman seriously injured.

Court records show Amarion Hamilton, 20, with six felonies in the case. His cash bond was set at $50,000 on Friday, May 24.

Officers were on patrol near 27th and Locust when they spotted a gray Infiniti that matched a vehicle wanted in a carjacking. According to a criminal complaint, as the Infiniti approached Auer Avenue, it went into oncoming traffic and sped up.

Police then activated their squad's lights and siren, the complaint states, and a pursuit ensued. It stretched just over three miles with speeds in excess of 95 mph before ending with a crash near 27th and Hadley, not far from where it began.

The complaint states the Infiniti hit a white Acura, ejecting the Acura's driver. The victim traveled more than 50 feet from where the two crashed vehicles came to a rest. She was taken to a hospital with significant injuries, the complaint states – diagnosed with two fractured vertebrae, a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, two fractured ribs and two broken arms. She underwent four emergency surgeries.

Crash near 27th and Hadley (March 7, 2024)

After officers tended to the victim, the complaint states they went to the gray Infiniti. Someone had written "Leave me alone dumb police" in the dirt on the trunk, and only the driver's side airbags were deployed – meaning there was no passenger – and no one was in the car. Court filings state the car was registered in Hamilton's name.

Police searched the area following what they suspected was the driver, believed to be Hamilton's, flight path from the wreck. They found a handgun and magazine in the front yard of a nearby home. A search of the Infiniti found a digital scale, plastic baggies and more than 109 grams of suspected marijuana, among other things.

The complaint states Hamilton's driving record found his license was suspended at the time of the crash due to unpaid fines. He was previously convicted of operating after suspension once and operating without a valid license twice.

In all, Hamilton is charged with: fleeing/eluding police, first-degree reckless injury, hit-and-run, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, knowingly operating while suspended and possession with intent to deliver THC.