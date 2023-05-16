Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 drivers in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Reckless driving incident on 27th Street viaduct, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody Tuesday morning, May 16 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee

According to police, two vehicles were driving reckless on northbound on Layton Avenue and a pursuit was initiated. 

During the pursuit, both vehicles crashed near Layton and National. The drivers fled on foot and were later taken into custody. 

They were both taken to jail on charges of felony Fleeing/Eluding and citations for Reckless Driving and Operating while Suspended. 

There were no reported injuries.