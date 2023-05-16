Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 drivers in custody

article

Two people were taken into custody Tuesday morning, May 16 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee.

According to police, two vehicles were driving reckless on northbound on Layton Avenue and a pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, both vehicles crashed near Layton and National. The drivers fled on foot and were later taken into custody.

Reckless driving incident on 27th Street viaduct, Milwaukee

They were both taken to jail on charges of felony Fleeing/Eluding and citations for Reckless Driving and Operating while Suspended.

There were no reported injuries.