Milwaukee police chase, car crashes into yard; 2 men charged

Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection to a Sept. 6 police chase around the city's south side.

Prosecutors accuse 26-year-old Bobby Moore of leading officers on the pursuit, among other crimes. His passenger, 24-year-old Alex Trevino, is accused of drug possession and obstructing officers.

Police chase

According to a criminal complaint, officers spotted a Honda driving without a front license plate and with aftermarket window tint around 6 p.m. that day. When the squad made a y-turn to conduct a traffic stop, the Honda "immediately" sped east down Greenfield Avenue.

The Honda fled at 70 mph in the 30 mph zone, prosecutors said, and got two blocks ahead of the squad before turning north onto 22nd Street. The Honda was gone when officers caught up and made the turn, but they later spotted it near 23rd and Scott.

Police chase ends with crash near 18th and Mineral on Sept. 6, 2024. (Courtesy: MCDAO)

During the pursuit, the complaint states the Honda drove down an alley, on the wrong side of traffic and on the sidewalk at times. The driver – later identified as Moore – ran stop signs and red lights and reached a top speed of around 100 mph. The Honda nearly collided with several vehicles, including another MPD squad.

The chase ended when the Honda collided with a cargo van and went over the sidewalk into the front yard of a home near 17th and Washington, prosecutors said. It spanned more than four miles.

Moore, Trevino arrested

Prosecutors said Trevino got out of the car seconds after the crash with a backpack, and Moore climbed out of the driver's window soon after. Both men then ran off.

Moore jumped a wooden fence, and an officer followed, per the complaint. Moore then surrendered, but "became very hostile and combative." He tried to break free and went limp as officers tried to get him into a squad. One officer said Moore told them he would spit on them and was "gurgling getting ready to spit."

Trevino also jumped a wooden fence, prosecutors said, and an officer was able to grab him as he forced himself through a gate. At that time, Trevino tried reaching into the backpack but dropped it during a struggle with the officer. A second officer came in to help arrest Trevino.

The complaint states officers searched the backpack and found three semi-automatic handguns, eight individual bags of marijuana, a container with a "large amount" of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, a digital scale, a box of empty sandwich bags and two cellphones.

Throughout his arrest, prosecutors said Moore was agitated. He repeatedly swore at officers and called them names – including a racial slur and a gay slur – and threatened to kill one of the officers and the officer's family.

In court

In all, Moore is charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police

Possession of a firearm by a felon (three counts)

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Threat to a law enforcement officer

Misdemeanor obstructing an officer

In all, Trevino is charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Misdemeanor obstructing an officer

Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon (three counts)

Both men were scheduled to make court appearances on Thursday.