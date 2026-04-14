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Milwaukee police chase into Brookfield, driver arrested

By and
Published  April 14, 2026 3:32pm CDT
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee police chase ends near Calhoun and Sunnycrest in Brookfield

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee police chase stretched into Brookfield on Tuesday morning.
    • It stretched from 60th and Townsend to Calhoun and Sunnycrest.
    • Police arrested the driver and said illegal drugs were found in the vehicle.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase into Brookfield ended with the driver in custody on Tuesday morning, April 14.

What we know:

It started shortly after 10 a.m. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly near 60th and Townsend, but the driver took off.

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The chase crossed the city and county lines, and Brookfield police officers and Waukesha County sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit. It ended roughly 30 minutes after it began when the fleeing vehicle hit stop sticks near Calhoun and Sunnycrest.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man, was taken into custody. Police said there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.

What's next:

MPD said it will refer criminal charges against the driver to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene where the pursuit ended and requested information from the Milwaukee and Brookfield police departments.

Police ChasesNewsMilwaukeeBrookfield