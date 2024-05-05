Bleach attack, police chase; Milwaukee man accused

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of pouring bleach on a man, trying to hit people with an SUV and leading police on a chase on Wednesday, May 1.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Khumani Robinson with fleeing/eluding police, battery and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police were called to the area of 12th and Lloyd around 3:30 a.m. According to a criminal complaint, two people flagged down officers, pointed at a white GMC and said the driver robbed them. Officers then turned to see the white GMC speeding, driving onto the sidewalk and grass, and hitting a sign. When the officers turned on their lights and sirens, the GMC sped off.

During the pursuit that followed, prosecutors said the driver – since identified as Robinson – drove into oncoming traffic and on sidewalks and yards. The chase stretched more than six miles at speeds as fast as 50 mph on mostly residential streets until Robinson surrendered near 9th and Somers. The SUV was still in drive when Robinson got out with his hands up, and an officer had to get in to stop it from rolling.

Once Robinson was in custody, the complaint states officers spoke to the two people who flagged them down. They said they were in a group that went to meet Robinson near Teutonia and North. When they got there, they said Robinson started to pour bleach on things and tried to pour bleach into a man's mouth – but it went in his eyes.

When people tried to stop Robinson, the complaint states he took the keys to the GMC out of someone's hand, got into the SUV and began to drive. The others ran into a field, but Robinson drove on the grass and followed them and tried to hit them with the SUV, they said per the complaint. Officers found tire tracks in the grassy area.

Robinson appeared in court on Saturday, May 4. Records show a compentancy exam was ordered.