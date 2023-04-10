Milwaukee police chase ends at 76th and Bradley, 5 arrested

A Milwaukee police chase ends with guns drawn and five kids arrested. The pursuit went from the street to inside an auto shop.

It started around 1 p.m. near 76th and Dean. Milwaukee police said officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the vehicle was being driven recklessly, and officers tried to stop it, but the driver sped off.

Milwaukee pursuit ends at 76th and Bradley, 5 arrested

At Autowise Body Shop, workers are used to repairing damage, but they cannot wipe away the memories from Monday.

"I realized something was off when someone called me," said Kaylee Nelson.

"We heard a whole bunch of cops stopping the car the kids were driving in," said Edgar Castaneda.

An SUV police were chasing whipped into the intersection at 76th and Bradley. People inside the vehicle made a run for it. That includes the driver, who didn't even put the vehicle in park before bailing.

"Saw the kids running off. Running in the shop," Castaneda said.

Surveillance video shows the scramble. One person sneaked behind a bar. Another appears to consider surrendering – he ran inside the body shop where workers did not know what to think.

"They panicked. They panicked. They just went nuts. They went back and forth. They weren’t sure if a shootout was going to happen," Castaneda said.

Castaneda was nearby when one teen tripped – allowing an officer to make an arrest.

"All the cops pointing their guns inside the shop trying to stop these kids," Castaneda said.

Police arrested five people under age 18.

"Why would they want to do something that could potentially harm them when they’re growing up or throw their life away," Nelson said.

Police say the vehicle was stolen. It was a Kia.

Authorities say charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.