Milwaukee police chase; driver arrested after crash

article

One person was arrested after a Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash on the city's north side Wednesday night, July 13.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said officers spotted a vehicle that fit the description of one involved in an armed robbery and shooting near 28th and Hadley.

The officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped off and officers gave chase. The chase ended near 39th and Center when the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After crashing, the driver got out and ran off but was ultimately arrested.



