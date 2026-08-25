Milwaukee police chase involving stolen vehicle; 2 taken into custody

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The Brief Two people were taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 24. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.



Two people were taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 24.

Police chase

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said that the incident began at about 5:42 p.m. near Hampton and Fond du Lac.

After spotting a vehicle driving recklessly, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver took off, triggering a pursuit.

The pursuit ended near Wisconsin Highway 175 (Stadium Freeway) and Wells Street after all the tires deflated following the deployment of stop sticks.

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Two arrested

What we know:

Both occupants—a 38-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old male passenger—were taken into custody.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

What's next:

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.