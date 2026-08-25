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Milwaukee police chase involving stolen vehicle; 2 taken into custody

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police Chases
Published August 25, 2026 11:24 AM CDT
Published August 25, 2026 11:24 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee police chase ends near Wisconsin Highway 175 (Stadium Freeway) and Wells Street.

The Brief

    • Two people were taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 24.
    • The vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.
    • Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 24.

Police chase

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said that the incident began at about 5:42 p.m. near Hampton and Fond du Lac.

After spotting a vehicle driving recklessly, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver took off, triggering a pursuit.

The pursuit ended near Wisconsin Highway 175 (Stadium Freeway) and Wells Street after all the tires deflated following the deployment of stop sticks.

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Two arrested

What we know:

Both occupants—a 38-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old male passenger—were taken into custody.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

What's next:

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Police ChasesMilwaukeeNewsCrime and Public Safety