Milwaukee police chase involving stolen vehicle; 2 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 24.
Police chase
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said that the incident began at about 5:42 p.m. near Hampton and Fond du Lac.
After spotting a vehicle driving recklessly, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver took off, triggering a pursuit.
The pursuit ended near Wisconsin Highway 175 (Stadium Freeway) and Wells Street after all the tires deflated following the deployment of stop sticks.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Two arrested
What we know:
Both occupants—a 38-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old male passenger—were taken into custody.
Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee.
What's next:
Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.