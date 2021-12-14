Milwaukee police: 2 teens shot in separate incidents Monday, Dec. 13

article

Two teens were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Dec. 13.

The first shooting happened near 38th and Fairmount a little after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound. He is at a hospital listed in critical condition. Police are seeking an unknown suspect in this shooting.

The second shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near 76th and Grantosa. A 13-year-old boy suffered a single gunshot wound – and was taken to a hospital. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to this shooting.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

