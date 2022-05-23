Milwaukee police: 2 shootings, 3 people wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings on Monday, May 23. In total, three people were wounded in these incidents.

The first shooting happened near 89th and Mill Road around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officials say during an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victims. A 17-year-old male and a 53-year-old Milwaukee male, were treated at a hospital for non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area near 27th and Fond du Lac Avenue. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.