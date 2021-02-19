17-year-old shot, seriously injured on Milwaukee's south side: MPD

article

A 17-year-old boy from Green Bay was shot and seriously injured on Milwaukee's south side Friday, Feb. 19.

Police said the shooting happened near 14th and Cleveland around 5 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery, police said. Authorities are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

