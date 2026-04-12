Milwaukee person critically missing found safe: police

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing person, 27-year-old Akira Walker. Walker was believed to have last been in the area of 50th and Chambers on Sunday morning. Anyone with any info on Walker's whereabouts should call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272 .



UPDATE: Police say Akira Walker has been found and is safe. The original reporting is below.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 27-year-old Akira Walker.

Person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Akira Walker was last seen Sunday morning, April 12, and was last believed to be in the area of 50th and Chambers near Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital — St. Joseph.

Akira Walker is 27-years-old with a height of 5'9" and a weight of 135 lbs.

Akira was last seen wearing a blue headscarf, a yellow and tan hospital gown, and gray hospital grip socks.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.