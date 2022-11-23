Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23.

Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was on the sidewalk at the time. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



