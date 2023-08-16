Milwaukee pedestrian crash; driver ran red light, arrested for OWI

article

A 63-year-old Milwaukee woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday, Aug. 15.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Layton Boulevard and Burnham Street. Police say a driver disregarded a red light and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.