Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged

A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman

Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended (cause great bodily harm).

According to the criminal complaint, around 5:15 a.m. a 50-year-old Milwaukee woman exited a Milwaukee County Transit bus and began crossing the street on foot. As she walked across the street, a 2012 BMW drove into the intersection and struck her. The vehicle had a green light and therefore the right of way while passing through.

The pedestrian was taken to Froedtert Hospital. At this time, she is in critical condition and officials say she is not expected to survive her injuries.

No one from the striking vehicle was on scene when officers arrived.

Coleman later walked into the Milwaukee Police Department and turned herself in. She said she was the one who had "hit the woman," according to the complaint. She admitted that she drove away from the scene and parked her BMW in a place she "could not remember."

Coleman's driver's license was suspended at the time of the accident.