Milwaukee pastor honored; Port Avenue renamed in surprise

The Brief Milwaukee leaders renamed Port Avenue beside Christ the King Baptist Church for Pastor John W. McVicker Sr. McVicker founded the church in 1985 and expanded its reach with a school, housing and a credit union. Family and church leaders said the signs honor decades of service in Milwaukee and abroad.



Port Avenue on Milwaukee’s northwest side now carries a new name, after a decision approved by the Common Council last November became official Sunday morning, Feb. 15.

Local perspective:

A longtime community leader learned the street would be dedicated in his honor as he returned to Christ the King Baptist Church months after delivering his farewell sermon.

"This is such an honor, I am humbled beyond words. I was totally blindsided," said Pastor John W. McVicker, Sr. "Today is kind of like the cherry on top of the work."

McVicker is the founding pastor of the church, which opened its doors in 1985. Over the decades, its ministry expanded, including the addition of King’s Academy Christian School in 1998.

His work stretched beyond the sanctuary, creating programs such as CTK Housing Development and the CTK Credit Union, resources meant for church members and the broader community.

"It’s been a good journey. A lot of ups, downs, ins and outs, highs, lows. Achievements, failure, but through it all, God has been true to His word to me," said McVicker.

McVicker’s spiritual leadership also took him overseas, serving in countries such as Haiti and Guatemala. After 40 years in ministry, he decided to retire as pastor in summer 2025.

What they're saying:

"There’s a song in our tradition that says ‘May the works I’ve done speak for me’ and when I’m gone, it’ll be no denial that I passed through this way," he said.

Treyvon Sinclair, the church’s senior pastor, said the day is about more than a street sign and instead recognizes a lasting legacy.

"There are many people who walk on pavements. Pastor McVicker is one who laid the pavements that other people can walk," said Sinclair.

McVicker’s brother said the tribute reflects decades of commitment.

"It’s not just about the name, it’s about the service that Pastor has given to this community," said Kenneth McVicker.

60th and Port will not be the only place where the honorary signs stand. Several markers now line the church campus, reminders of the impact faith and service can have across a neighborhood.