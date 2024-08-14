Milwaukee parking structure robbery; vehicle stolen, 75-year-old injured

article

An investigation is underway after a vehicle was stolen from a Milwaukee parking structure on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The incident left a 75-year-old hurt.

Police say the suspect approached the victim in a parking structure near 29th and Dakota around 5:40 a.m. The suspect demanded and obtained the victim’s car keys by battering the victim.

The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim, a 75-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.