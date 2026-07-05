Milwaukee overnight shootings; 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight.
16th and Clarke
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital after a shooting that happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
40th and Ruby
At about 10:40 p.m., a 22-year-old was shot near the area of 40th and Ruby.
The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment.
16th and Cleveland
A 36-year-old was shot just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, July 5. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
Police are still looking to identify suspects for each of these shootings.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: All information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.