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Milwaukee overnight shootings; 1 killed, 3 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Updated July 5, 2026 7:46 PM CDT Published July 5, 2026 6:13 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • One person was killed and three people were wounded in four separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight.
    • Police are still looking to identify suspects for all three shootings.
    • Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call MPD.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and three others were wounded in four separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight.

What we know:

10th and Cleveland

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an unknown female victim was shot and killed at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.

16th and Clarke

Police said a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital after a shooting that happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

40th and Ruby

At about 10:40 p.m., a 22-year-old was shot near the area of 40th and Ruby. 

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

16th and Cleveland

A 36-year-old was shot just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Police are still looking to identify suspects for each of these shootings.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: All information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

MilwaukeeNewsCrime and Public Safety