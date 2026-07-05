Milwaukee overnight shootings; 1 killed, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and three others were wounded in four separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight.
What we know:
10th and Cleveland
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an unknown female victim was shot and killed at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.
16th and Clarke
Police said a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital after a shooting that happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
40th and Ruby
At about 10:40 p.m., a 22-year-old was shot near the area of 40th and Ruby.
The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment.
16th and Cleveland
A 36-year-old was shot just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
Police are still looking to identify suspects for each of these shootings.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: All information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.