Milwaukee overnight shootings; 1 killed, 3 wounded

article

The Brief One person was killed and three people were wounded in four separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight. Police are still looking to identify suspects for all three shootings. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call MPD.



One person was killed and three others were wounded in four separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight.

What we know:

10th and Cleveland

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an unknown female victim was shot and killed at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.

16th and Clarke

Police said a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital after a shooting that happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

40th and Ruby

At about 10:40 p.m., a 22-year-old was shot near the area of 40th and Ruby.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

16th and Cleveland

A 36-year-old was shot just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Police are still looking to identify suspects for each of these shootings.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.