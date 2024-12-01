Milwaukee shootings Sunday morning, 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Dec. 1.

41st and Fond du Lac

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:45 a.m., a 39-year-old person was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

13th and Arthur

At about 5:25 a.m., a 26-year-old person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say the shooting started with a vehicle theft.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.