Milwaukee police squad crash; officer injured, driver fled

A 50-year-old Milwaukee police officer was hurt in a crash on I-43 and National on Friday, June 23.

Officials said the crash happened around 1 a.m.

A squad was struck from behind, and the vehicle fled the scene. The officer, a 50-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

