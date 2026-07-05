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Milwaukee officer injured by fireworks on Brady Street

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published July 5, 2026 3:52 PM CDT
Published July 5, 2026 3:52 PM CDT
article

The incident occurred near Brady Street and Warren Avenue in Milwaukee.

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee police officer was injured after being hit with fireworks on Brady Street.
    • The incident occurred between late Saturday, July 4, and early Sunday, July 5.
    • Milwaukee police are searching for suspects.

What we know:

MILWAUKEE - A female Milwaukee police officer was hurt after being hit with fireworks near Brady Street and Warren Avenue. The incident occurred between late July 4 and early morning, July 5.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the officer is recovering from nonfatal injuries.

What we don't know:

Milwaukee police are still searching for suspects. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

MilwaukeeCrime and Public SafetyNews