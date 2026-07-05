Milwaukee officer injured by fireworks on Brady Street

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The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was injured after being hit with fireworks on Brady Street. The incident occurred between late Saturday, July 4, and early Sunday, July 5. Milwaukee police are searching for suspects.



What we know:

A female Milwaukee police officer was hurt after being hit with fireworks near Brady Street and Warren Avenue. The incident occurred between late July 4 and early morning, July 5.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the officer is recovering from nonfatal injuries.

What we don't know:

Milwaukee police are still searching for suspects.