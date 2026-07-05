Milwaukee officer injured by fireworks on Brady Street
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What we know:
MILWAUKEE - A female Milwaukee police officer was hurt after being hit with fireworks near Brady Street and Warren Avenue. The incident occurred between late July 4 and early morning, July 5.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the officer is recovering from nonfatal injuries.
What we don't know:
Milwaukee police are still searching for suspects.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.