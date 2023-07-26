Milwaukee officer discharges firearm while attempting to arrest man

article

A Milwaukee Police Department officer discharged his firearm while attempting to arrest an armed man Tuesday night, July 25.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 27th and Howard for a threat complaint.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 24-year-old Milwaukee man armed with a handgun. Police say the man pointed his firearm at officers and fled on foot.

Officers were able to locate the man, who refused to comply with orders from officers to surrender. At which time, one Milwaukee officer discharged his firearm.

The man was arrested without further incident. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.