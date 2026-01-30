Milwaukee Dept. of Community Wellness and Safety; Adam Procell will resign

The Brief Adam Procell is stepping down as Milwaukee’s Community Wellness and Safety Director. The City Attorney ruled Procell’s prior homicide conviction legally disqualifies him from holding a department head position. Mayor Johnson praised Procell’s lived experience in violence prevention, while Procell emphasized the value of second chances.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced on Friday that Community Wellness and Safety Director Adam Procell will resign.

Procell will leave his position after the city attorney said Procell couldn’t hold the post of department head due to his previous homicide conviction.

What they're saying:

"As is widely known, Adam Procell has a criminal conviction as part of his history that's actually added to his work and qualifications in the crime prevention field. But as we formally learned this week, the city attorney has concluded that by law, Adam cannot serve as the department director," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

"I think that those who have made some of the most serious mistakes have the potential to contribute in ways that you can't even possibly understand, if we can only be given the opportunity," said Adam Procell.

What is the Office of Community Wellness and Safety

What we know:

The Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety leads violence prevention activities – and takes action to reduce crime in the city.

The city's website says the Office of Community Wellness & Safety brings together agencies, experts, and community resources on efforts that reduce:

Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence

Sexual Assault

Child Abuse

Human Trafficking

Children Witness to Violence

Community Violence

Gun Violence

Interpersonal Violence, Intentional injury, and Homicide

