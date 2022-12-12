Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought

article

Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street.

That vehicle is described as a white 2007 to 2012 Nissan Altima with heavily tinted windows, no front plate and old crash damage on the driver's side quarter panel. It may also have fresh damage on the hood or passenger side.

Anyone having information is asked to please call 414-935-7360 or email MPD_CRU@milwaukee.gov.