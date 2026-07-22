The Brief Food safety inspections occur daily, including at the Milwaukee Night Market. The Milwaukee Health Department said it cannot specifically check for Cyclospora. Improper food temperature is the most common violation found at temporary food stands.



Food safety was in the spotlight at the Milwaukee Night Market on Wednesday, July 22.

Local perspective:

"It definitely is a priority, especially with everything we’ve been hearing going on with the lettuce, that parasite that comes with the lettuce – the blueberries the raspberries," Cameron Donsanouphit said.

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"You do wonder about all the food trucks that are around the city and how many times they are getting inspected, and if it’s safe," Rick Bergeron said.

The Milwaukee Health Department said it cannot specifically check for Cyclospora, but inspectors do work with state and federal partners to monitor recalls. Health officials want people to feel at ease.

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"They’ve honed in quite a bit on the iceberg lettuce. So if you’re ordering something with that, feel free to ask your individual that you’re ordering from where they got their lettuce from," Carly Hegarty said.

Mike Starks is a temporary events coordinator for the city. He is looking for things like a license, handwashing station and checking food temperature. Health officials said the top violation they see with temporary food stands is improper temperatures.

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"I think our vendors, as well as ourselves, want to make sure we’re serving a safe product," Hegarty said.

If a vendor does not pass the inspection, health officials say in most cases – they can fix the problem quickly.

"I am just happy they are checking everything out," Bergeron said.

The next Milwaukee Night Market will be on Aug. 19.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.