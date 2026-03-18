Milwaukee National Ave project expected to disrupt busy corridor

The Brief A major reconstruction project on National Avenue will begin in the coming weeks, impacting 2.6 miles between South 39th and South 1st streets. City leaders say the first phase runs from 39th to 27th through December, with traffic reduced to one lane and detours in place. Business owners and residents voiced concerns about access and parking, as officials warn the project could be a "nightmare" during construction.



A major reconstruction project along National Avenue is set to begin soon — and even city leaders acknowledge it could be a "nightmare" for those impacted.

What we know:

The City of Milwaukee and WisDOT held a public meeting Wednesday, March 18, at the Mitchell Park Domes to outline plans to rebuild 2.6 miles of National Avenue between South 39th and South 1st streets.

City officials say the first phase will begin in the coming weeks and run through December, focusing on the stretch between 39th and 27th streets.

"The first segment is from 39th to 27th street. The contractor will work on eastbound lanes first to move traffic to the other side of the street and use that side to move traffic back and forth," said David Tapia, Milwaukee Department of Public Works major projects manager.

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Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with traffic reduced to a single lane through the work zone. Access to homes and businesses will remain open, though on-street parking along National Avenue will be limited.

What they're saying:

Officials say side street parking and nearby lots will be available, but harder to find.

"It's going to be kind of a nightmare, but the end product is what we are excited about: to look at the ways to slow traffic down," Tapia said.

The full project will be completed in phases over about three years, eventually continuing east toward South 1st Street.

Officials say upgrades will include bike lanes, pedestrian safety features, improved lighting and updated traffic signals.

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Residents who live along the busy corridor say the changes will have a major impact on daily life.

Local perspective:

"It's very active, it's very busy, a lot of cars go flying through here," said Halo McDonald, a resident.

"Day or night, this street is always active," said Maria Guadalupe Escobar, another resident.

That activity is expected to become even more complicated once construction begins, with cones and barriers already appearing near 35th and National.

"I guess that's what they're going to do, see how it works out and how long it's going to be," said resident Eddie Perez.

Business owners say they are especially concerned about how construction could affect customers and access.

"They are going to tear down the street and that will not only impact our barber shop but all the other establishments here," said Jose, a barber who works in the area.

More information on the project can be found on the City of Milwaukee's website. Information from the meeting can be found below.