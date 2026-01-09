Milwaukee Mulch-O-Rama: Dispose of real Christmas trees on south side
MILWAUKEE - The Garden District Neighborhood Association, City of Milwaukee, and the Department of Public Works are hosting a Christmas tree mulching event on Saturday, Jan. 10.
Christmas tree mulching
What we know:
The tree mulching event is being held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at S. 6th Street and W. Norwich Avenue (just south of W. Howard Avenue).
The event is being held to help keep Christmas trees out of the landfill by converting them into mulch (by city crews) for gardens.
Officials said in a news release that trees should not be wrapped and all decorations and ornaments should be removed before being dropped off.
If you are unable to drop off during Saturday’s event, you can drop your tree off in the designated fenced-in area (in the farmers market lot) before Saturday.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee.