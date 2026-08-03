Milwaukee mother accused of smothering infant child to death

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The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of suffocating her 7-month-old child to death. Makenzie Critton is charged with one count of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death. Critton told police she "got frustrated" with the baby crying, and pressed the infant's face to her chest until the infant stopped breathing.



A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman is now criminally charged, accused of repeatedly smothering her 7-month-old baby, which eventually led to the baby's death.

Makenzie Critton is charged with one count of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death.

WARNING: Reader discretion is advised, as the details in this story are disturbing.

Incident details

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, in the late morning on July 27, Critton called 911 to report her 7-month-old baby was unresponsive and not moving. First responders arrived, performed CPR and regained a faint pulse. However, the baby later died at Children's Wisconsin despite resuscitation efforts.

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Officers noted Critton showed no emotion during CPR or during the ambulance ride.

When questioned, Critton admitted she "got frustrated" by the baby's crying, picked the baby up and pressed the baby's face into her chest for about five minutes until the baby stopped breathing.

Interview with family

What they're saying:

The complaint went on to say that family and friends of Critton told investigators that she had previously done similar things to the baby, including placing her hand over the infant's nose and mouth in a car because the baby would not stop crying, only stopping when a family member intervened.

Critton also placed the baby under a blanket, which caused the baby to turn blue as the baby was unable to breathe. Again, a family member intervened and explicitly warned Critton never to cover the baby's face again.

A family friend also told investigators she saw Critton shake the baby hard enough to cause a "rattling" noise to stop the baby from crying, as well as strike the baby in the face.

Critton in custody

What they're saying:

The complaint states that during a Mirandized interview with police, Critton admitted that she got frustrated with the baby crying and pressed the baby's head into her chest and squeezed the baby close for 10 to 15 minutes until the baby stopped crying and moving. After seeing the baby turn blue, Critton put the baby in a car seat, expecting the baby to recover.

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Critton also admitted to previously suffocating the baby multiple times out of frustration, and when investigators told Critton that the baby had died, she cried and said: "I am going to jail for a long time."

Court proceedings

What's next:

Critton made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Saturday, Aug. 1. Her cash bond was set at $200,000.

She is due in court for her preliminary hearing on Friday, Aug. 7.