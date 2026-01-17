Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee MLK Day garbage, parking changes; what to know

Published  January 17, 2026 7:07am CST
    • The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for MLK Day.
    • Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.
    • Overnight parking enforcement changes will take effect.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage and recycling

Parking enforcement and towing

  • No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Jan. 19.
  • No overnight parking enforcement Sunday night into Monday morning, Jan. 19, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • No overnight parking enforcement Monday night into Tuesday morning, Jan. 20, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Night parking enforcement resumes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Jan. 21, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
  • Tow Lot will be open on Monday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

  • The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Jan. 19 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime.
  • Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online. 

The Source: The Milwaukee Department of Public Works released information for this report.

