Overnight parking enforcement changes will take effect.

Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.

The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for MLK Day.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

Drop-off centers are closed every Monday, including Jan. 19.

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 19.

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Jan. 19.

No overnight parking enforcement Sunday night into Monday morning, Jan. 19, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

No overnight parking enforcement Monday night into Tuesday morning, Jan. 20, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Night parking enforcement resumes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Jan. 21, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.